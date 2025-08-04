Ex-Sunderland midfielder Luca Stephenson attracting transfer interest from England and Scotland

According to the Liverpool Echo, former Sunderland midfielder Luca Stephenson is attracting significant interest this summer after catching the eye of Liverpool’s senior coaching staff during pre-season.

The Horden-born midfielder came up through the youth ranks at the Academy of Light but was one of a number of notable exits under the stewardship of Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori. Stephenson was eventually sold by the Madrox group to Liverpool for a £500k deal in 2023.

Stephenson, who can play as a defender and in midfield, has previously been compared to former Sunderland, Liverpool and England man Jordan Henderson, who has just moved back to England with Premier League side Brentford following stints in Saudi Arabia and Brentford.

The 21-year-old featured regularly on the Reds’ tour of the Far East, impressing both in training and in match situations. Stephenson, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, made such an impact in Scotland that he was named the club’s Young Player of the Season.

Dundee United would welcome the chance to bring him back on loan, but they face strong competition. Championship side Swansea City and League One outfits Cardiff City, Reading and Rotherham United are all keen, while Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are also admirers and are considering a permanent move. Liverpool, however, are expected to extend Stephenson’s contract before sanctioning any loan departure, underlining their belief in his long-term potential.

The interest in Stephenson comes alongside growing attention for fellow ex-Sunderland youth product James McConnell, who enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield in 2023-24. McConnell’s 13 senior appearances included a memorable League Cup final cameo against Chelsea at Wembley, where he helped the Reds secure the trophy.

West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town, Derby County, Oxford United, and Swansea have all made enquiries for McConnell, with Ligue 1 side Metz also monitoring his situation. The 20-year-old midfielder is recovering from injury but is expected to be fully fit soon. Liverpool will now decide on the next steps for both promising midfielders as the summer window progresses.

Régis Le Bris delivers verdict on Sunderland's pre-season form

Sunderland have not win since their first pre-season fixture against South Shields, but Le Bris insists he is pleased with the progress of his team. "I'm not too worried, we lost the last five games of the Championship season but we understood why," Le Bris said.

Le Bris added after the game to the media at the Stadium of Light: "It's not the same scenario but we are building a new squad, the quality is clear so it's just a question of adding new building blocks. We can feel the energy is different."

Xhaka delivered an excellent performance at the base of midfield and Le Bris confirmed that he is likely to be captain for the upcoming campaign.

Le Bris said: "We need maturity, level, consistency, experience - he brings everything. You can feel that for the others around him, it makes their life easier. For the Premier League it really helps to have two, three lads like that. He will probably be captain, yes."

Le Bris also praised goalkeeper Robin Roefs, who delivered a solid performance. Le Bris said: "Robin has this quality, he has composure on the ball. He's a good goalkeeper, he looked very good this afternoon."

