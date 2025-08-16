Liverpool’s Conor Bradley reacts to Northern Ireland teammate Trai Hume’s new Sunderland contract

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has congratulated Northern Ireland teammate Trai Hume after the Sunderland right back signed a new long-term deal.

Bradley, who has played alongside Hume for the Northern Ireland senior side, reacted to Sunderland’s Instagram post announcing the news with clapping emojis – a public show of support for his fellow international just days before the Black Cats’ Premier League return.

The pair have struck up a strong relationship in the national team set-up and often speak highly of one another’s progress. Bradley’s post is the latest sign of the respect Hume commands from his peers after his rapid rise since moving to Wearside in January 2022.

Hume’s new contract, signed earlier this week, runs until the summer of 2030. While the deal was announced a couple of days ago, the buzz around it has continued, not least because of the timing – coming on the eve of Sunderland’s first top-flight campaign in eight years.

The 23-year-old’s consistent performances for club and country have attracted serious interest from other clubs, with Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg the latest to explore a potential move. But Hume has repeatedly made clear his desire to remain at the Stadium of Light and test himself at the highest level in red and white.

Speaking after signing the contract, Hume said: “The club has shown faith in me with this new contract in the Premier League, which is where I want to be. I arrived at Sunderland in League One, and I just wanted to play football.

“I wasn’t thinking about promotions or the Premier League, but this is a massive club and that means there is always going to be opportunities. It’s been a quick rise through the divisions, and I’ve loved every second of it, so I’m happy to extend my stay and keep making memories.”

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman described Hume’s journey as a prime example of the opportunities available at the club, saying his “application and dedication” had been key to his rise. “Trai’s story at Sunderland not only demonstrates the opportunities at our club, but also what can happen when you take them,” Speakman said.

“He arrived with the ambition of establishing himself in our team, and he is now a Premier League player, which is a testament to his application and dedication. He played an integral role throughout our time in the Championship, including our promotion last season, and his passion for Sunderland is clear every time he steps on the field. We are delighted he has committed his future to the club and are excited to see him take this next step with us.”

Hume is now expected to start for Régis Le Bris as Sunderland host West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with the right back set to play a pivotal role in the Black Cats’ first Premier League line-up for over 3,000 days.

