Ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo reports alleged racist abuse during Liverpool v Bournemouth game

Former Sunderland loanee Antoine Semenyo was reportedly the target of alleged racist abuse from a supporter during Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The incident occurred around the half-hour mark, as Semenyo was preparing to take a throw-in. The 25-year-old appeared to be heckled by a Liverpool fan and immediately brought the matter to the attention of referee Anthony Taylor, prompting a temporary pause in play. Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury confirmed the reason for the stoppage.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola was seen in conversation with officials and Liverpool boss Arne Slot before the match resumed. Semenyo, who had a brief spell on loan at Sunderland in 2019, continued the game, but just minutes later Liverpool took the lead through Hugo Ekitike – the new signing’s second goal in as many matches after also scoring in the Reds’ FA Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace last week.

The match began with an emotional tribute at Anfield to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, marking Liverpool’s first Premier League game since the pair tragically died in a car crash in Spain.

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Sunderland’s three most recent summer signings are in contention to face West Ham United – although they may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed the club’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up match fitness, while centre-back Omar Alderete was only unveiled earlier this week following his move from Getafe. Alderete endured a disrupted pre-season in Spain due to a minor knee problem, and while he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted at taking a cautious approach.

“The final decision [on these players] will be late,” Le Bris said. “They came this week, so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar, we are going to have the opportunity to select them.

“I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team-mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start, but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.

“With Omar, he has had two 45s, I think. There was also a small issue with his knee, but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really, he could, because he is a warrior.”

With Alderete still working his way to full sharpness, Jenson Seelt could feature after an encouraging pre-season campaign. Le Bris also confirmed winger Romaine Mundle faces at least two months on the sidelines following hamstring surgery.

The 21-year-old suffered a recurrence of the injury during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal. “The timeframe was about two-and-a-half or three months, so I think he will hopefully be back sometime in October,” Le Bris said.

