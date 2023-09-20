Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans are being urged to leave plenty of travel time as the Lionesses roar into Sunderland.

The England women's team play their first game since August's World Cup final at the Stadium of Light on Friday night, September 22.

The sell-out UEFA Women’s Nations League opener will see Sarina Wiegman's side take on Scotland, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Lionesses fans will flock to the Stadium of Light on Friday

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller is delighted to be welcoming the national team to Wearside : "We're incredibly excited to be hosting the Lionesses' first match in the UK since their gripping World Cup final," he said.

"Our city has strong connections to the Lionesses, with past and present players including Lucy Bronze and Jordan Knobbs, Steph Houghton and Jill Scott all having spent some of their early playing careers here.

"So we're very much looking forward to welcoming the Lionesses to the city, as well as fans from across Sunderland and the wider region and further afield. We want everyone going to the match to enjoy themselves so we also suggest planning your journey in advance and giving yourself plenty of time to get there.

"We'd also encourage fans to drop in on the family-friendly Keel Square Fan Zone, which is open from 13.00 until 18.45, to soak up some of the pre match buzz and excitement before the game. With its mix of live music, DJs, street food and interviews with SAFC legends, there should a brilliant atmosphere, so it's well worth visiting on the way to the stadium."

Public transport

Metro operator Nexus has confirmed that extra trains will be running on Friday. People are being advised to plan in advance how they will get to and from the match and allow extra time for their journey as trains could be busy.

Non-match goers should also be aware that public transport and routes heading into and out of Sunderland on Friday night is likely to be extremely busy.

By Metro

On their way to the match, anyone planning to go straight to the stadium should get off at Stadium of Light or St Peter's. Anyone planning to go into the city centre first should get off at either Sunderland or Park Lane.

After the match, fans travelling towards South Hylton should get on the Metro at St Peter’s station – a three minute walk from the stadium. Fans heading northbound towards Newcastle should use Stadium of Light station, a ten-minute walk away.

A ‘Take the Kids for Free’ offer on the Metro allows up to three children aged 11 and under to travel for free with a fare-paying adult over 18.

For help planning your journey visit: www.nexus.org.uk/metro and for live update follow @My_Metro on X (formerly Twitter).

By Bus:

Bus numbers 2, 3, 4, 12, 13, 15 and 16 all stop in close proximity to the stadium.

Fans planning to travel by bus should check with local operators Stagecoach and Go-North East for details:

North East - www.gonortheast.co.uk/plan-your-journey

Traveline bus and Metro info - www.travelinenortheast.info/plan-a-journey/ The city's main bus station, Park Lane Interchange, is also within walking distance of the stadium.

By Car

Please be aware that traffic restrictions will be in place on roads around the stadium on Friday evening, with roads closed to all traffic from 6pm sharp until approximately 10.30pm.

From the North/West

Fans travelling from the north or west to the stadium, should join the A19 southbound and continue to the Hylton Grange Interchange and take the first exit onto A1231 Wessington Way. Continue on the A1231 to the Stadium of Light.From the SouthFans travelling from the south, should follow the A19 northbound onto the A1018 and continue on the A1018 to the Stadium of Light.

Parking

Official stadium car parking is sold out but parking is available in the city centre 10 minutes' walk away.This includes Riverside Sunderland, a short walk across Wearmouth bridge which can be booked via www.sunderlandparking.co.uk for a cost of £7 per vehicle. Other city centre multi-storey car parks include St Marys and Sunniside: www.sunderland.gov.uk/car-parks

Park and Ride

Fans should use the Park and Ride facility on Wessington Way (A1231). This is on a first come, first served basis free of charge and is easily accessible from the A19 and clearly signposted. Buses will pick up from the permanent bus stops on Sunderland Enterprise Park while pick-up points from the stadium are to the north on Kier Hardie Way. Buses will run to/from the stadium on a five minute basis pre-match. These will be operational from 6.15pm and post-match until all fans have been transported back to their cars.

Fan Zone

Ahead of kick-off, fans can take advantage of pre-match refreshment and entertainment on offer at the Keel Square Fan Zone in Sunderland city centre.

The family-friendly pre-match fan zone will be in operation from 1pm – 6.45pm, offering fun packed entertainment including live music from DJs and interviews with SAFC legends. This will be accompanied by tasty street food and a bar, seating area with deck chairs and a stage and children’s football games.