Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football fans will be able to give the Lionesses a roaring welcome to Sunderland as the England team heads to the city for their first match since the World Cup Final.

Sunderland's Keel Square is hosting a pre-match Fan Zone ahead of the UEFA Women’s Nations League opener against Scotland, which kicks off at Sunderland's Stadium of Light at 7.45pm on Friday 22 September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans are being encouraged to take advantage of pre-match refreshment and entertainment on offer at the Fan Zone, with a mix of live music and DJ performances.The family-friendly event will be in operation from 1pm to 6.45pm, and include interviews with SAFC legends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be street food and a bar, seating area with deck chairs and a stage and children’s football games.Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's incredibly exciting for Sunderland to be hosting the Lionesses' first match in the UK since their gripping World Cup final.

"The Keel Square Fan Zone is a fantastic opportunity for anyone planning on going along on the night, to soak up some of the pre match buzz and excitement ahead of the main event. "Our city has particularly strong connections to the Lionesses, with past and present players including Lucy Bronze and Jordan Knobbs, Steph Houghton and Jill Scott all having spent some of their early playing careers here so I think there will be a brilliant atmosphere in the fan zone, making it well worth while going along."

SAFC’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Davison, added: "We are incredibly proud to be hosting the Lionesses’ North East return and what is also their official homecoming after an incredible performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Hungry visitors starting to gather as the festival got underway in Keel Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sunderland shares a special relationship with the Lionesses and we are excited to strengthen that connection this September, as we inspire the next generation and continue to champion Women’s sport within the region.

"Before heading to the Stadium of Light, I encourage all fans to visit Keel Square to enjoy the pre-match atmosphere in the heart of the City of Sunderland."