Lincoln City vs Sunderland: Team news as Alex Neil makes two changes and Chris Maguire starts for hosts
Sunderland will be looking to record their third consecutive victory in League One when they face Lincoln City today – and we’ve got all the action covered.
The Black Cats registered back-to-back home wins against Fleetwood and Crewe last week, yet the margin for error is minimal as they battle to finish in the top six.
Alex Neil’s side have eight games remaining this season, starting with today’s match at the LNER Stadium.
Lincoln may be 18th in the League One table, yet Michael Appleton’s side beat Sunderland 3-1 in January.
You can follow all the action, analysis, reaction and more right here throughout the day:
LIVE: Lincoln 0 Sunderland 0
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 15:07
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Neil, Clarke, O’Nien, Roberts, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Matete, Embleton, Dajaku, Defoe
- Lincoln XI: Wright, Poole, Jackson, Walsh, Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Bramall, Maguire, Marquis, Hopper
- Subs: Sanders, Whittaker, Sorensen, Bishop, Cullen, House, Scully
5’ Quiet start
3’ How Sunderland have started
As expected Sunderland have started with a back three and wing-backs.
Roberts is operating just behind Stewart.
Game under way
Ready to go
What to make of that side
Alex Neil has made two changes to his side following the 2-0 win over Crewe last time out.
Goalscorers Dan Neil and Patrick Roberts have returned to the starting XI in place of Jay Matete and Jermain Defoe, who have both dropped to the bench.
It’s the first time Matete hasn’t started a match under Neil.
It looks like Sunderland will still line up with a back three and wing-backs to match Lincoln up, with Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester in the back line.
Roberts is therefore likely to play in a central position just behind Ross Stewart.
Chris Magurie has been recalled for the hosts and will operate just behind strikers John Marquis and Tom Hopper in a 3-4-1-2 formation.
Maguire starts for Lincoln
How Sunderland will start today
We’ve arrived at Lincoln
Predicted line-ups
Here are our predicted line-ups for today’s match.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli; Gooch, Cirkin, Neil, Matete, O’Nien; Roberts, Stewart
Predicted Lincoln XI: Wright; Eyoma, Jackson, Walsh; Norton-Cuffy, McGrandles, Fiorini, Maguire, Bramall; Hopper, Marquis
Appleton on Sunderland
Here’s what Lincoln boss Michael Appleton had to say about Sunderland ahead of today’s match.
“What I would say is that there is definitely a resilience there. I think they’ve scored a lot of goals in the latter stages of games, if they’ve been behind or the game has been close then they’ve gone on to win the game.
“Whether it’s a three or a four, they’ve changed at times, so we’re mindful of that and the threats that they have got. They’ve got some fantastic players in their forward areas and obviously one that’s very dangerous in Ross Stewart who is the division’s top scorer.”