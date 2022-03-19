The Black Cats registered back-to-back home wins against Fleetwood and Crewe last week, yet the margin for error is minimal as they battle to finish in the top six.

Alex Neil’s side have eight games remaining this season, starting with today’s match at the LNER Stadium.

Lincoln may be 18th in the League One table, yet Michael Appleton’s side beat Sunderland 3-1 in January.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln City vs Sunderland blog.

You can follow all the action, analysis, reaction and more right here throughout the day:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor