Sunderland are still searching for Michael Beale’s replacement

Will Still, who remains the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers for Sunderland’s head coach vacancy, is said to be of interest to Ligue 1 side Lens.

Sunderland’s search for a permanent successor to Michael Beale passed the 100-day mark on Wednesday with no resolution. Still, who has been a strong contender for the vacancy in the past, was established as the firm favourite with the bookies after leaving Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The 31-year-old has admirers within the Sunderland hierarchy and there is thought to have been dialogue between the two parties in recent weeks, though no resolution has of yet been forthcoming. Now, respected French newspaper L’Equipe report that Still is emerging as a strong contender for the upcoming vacancy at Lens. Current Lens head coach Franck Haise is expected to leave the club after their seventh-placed finish and join OGC Nice, who are searching for a replacement for one-time Sunderland head coach contender and now Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli. Former Rennes and Lyon boss Bruno Genesio is said to be another early contender for the Lens vacancy.