Who are these two players that Sunderland are eyeing-up and where would they fit into Lee Johnson’s side?

Here, we take a look at what Sunderland fans can expect from Hoffmann and Dajaku if they were to move to the Stadium of Light.

What position do they play?

Bayern Munich II goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann has been heavily linked with a move to Sunderland. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Hoffmann, 22, is a right-footed goalkeeper who stands at an uncompromising 1.92m.

Dajaku, 20, on the other hand, plays predominantly as a second-striker, but can also play out wide on the left or the right.

How have they been doing in Germany?

Both players are contracted to Bayern Munich II, Bayern’s ‘B’ team if you like, who play in the third-division of German football.

Hoffmann is Bayern Munich II’s No1 and has even featured on the bench for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, however, he is yet to make an appearance for the German giants.

After recovering from a knee-injury, which kept him out of six games in early-spring, he returned to action in mid-April, however, he failed to keep a clean-sheet in any of his side’s last seven games of last campaign.

Dajaku, whilst contracted to Bayern Munich II, spent the end of last season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, however, he only managed 35 minutes of action after joining in January.

Dajaku secured this loan move to Union after some impressive displays in the first-half of last campaign, scoring three times and assisting another in 14 games for Bayern Munich II.

What has been said about them?

DFB camp coach Pascal Stöffler said: "He’s technically very strong, especially in one-on-ones. A real street footballer."

Bavarian Football Works (a Bayern Munich fan site): “Hoffmann has been one of the bright spots for Bayern Munich II this season and has shown great promise as a prospect.”

How would they fit in at Sunderland?

It is believed that Hoffmann will sign a contract extension at Bayern Munich before joining Sunderland on a one-year loan deal.

The German will give competition to Lee Burge for the No1 jersey and may become the starting ‘keeper if he impresses.

Dajaku would give Lee Johnson a versatile option up-front and would come with the experience of playing in one of Europe’s elite leagues.

