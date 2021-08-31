Sunderland eye deadline day move for Bayern Munich pair

Goalkeeper Ron Thorbert-Hoffman and winger Leon Dajaku have both in talks with the Black Cats as the club make their final moves ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.

Reports in Germany have said that Thorbert-Hoffman will agree a one-year extension on his current contract in Munich, before moving to Wearside on a season-long loan deal.

Sunderland have been monitoring his availability for some time and a working to try and conclude a deal.

Dajaku is another on the radar, having returned to Munich following a loan spell at Union Berlin earlier this summer.

Neither deal has been completed yet but could pave the way for some outgoing movement, with Jack Diamond in particular the subject of extensive loan interest from the EFL.

Sunderland have also been monitoring the market for additions at full back and up front, but it remains to be seen whether they will move today.

Johnson said last Friday that getting the right quality of player was key, and that the club would wait until January if necessary.

"We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.,” he said.

“But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

“You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

“We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy]. I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.

“We have options.

"We're on it and we are having active conversations with players and their clubs,” he added.

“But I can't guarantee that they will fall, because they are high quality players and that means they are more difficult to do.

“If this is the squad we're going with between now and January, then I think it's been a very, very good window.

“If we get the players in it will be an outstanding one. I know how good the players we are looking at are.

“I'll be honest and say that it won't be easy. It will be a sterling effort if we do get them.

“I'm happy with the blend we've got at the moment when everyone is fit, a nice balance between experience and a lot of young players.

"So far, so good.

“We’re still developing and still a long way off where we could be, which is exciting. I’ve got to get that balance between not overcoaching, but getting that improvement.

"I definitely am sleeping more soundly.

“That’s credit to the players, because it is them who have put in the performances and it’s them who have worked extremely hard.

“It’s amazing how much difference getting a player in can make, giving everyone a boost because they can free someone up in a position.

“That’s what we’re looking to do with one or two moving forward into the last few days of the window.”

