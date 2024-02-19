Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland and Michael Beale parted company on Monday and in doing so it made him one of the Championship's shortest-serving managers. Beale lasted just two months and 12 games in the dugout, with seven defeats seeing the Black Cats drop from seventh to 10th in the league during that time.

Having joined Sunderland in December, following the departure of fan-favourite Tony Mowbray, Beale faced an uphill battle winning over supporters and was unable to do so. Back-to-back defeats against relegation candidates Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City - the latter managed by Mowbray - was the final straw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale is not the quickest manager to lose his job, however. In fact there have been some incredibly short spells in respective dugouts and the Echo has taken a look at a few below.

Dave Hockaday (Leeds United) - 70 days

In a bid to cut costs at Elland Road, eccentric owner Massimo Cellino decided to appoint Dave Hockaday as Leeds head coach in 2014, following Brian McDermott's exit. Hockaday's only previous managerial job was at Forest Green Rovers, who he relegated to the Conference Premier League. Hockaday was in charge for just six games at Leeds, losing four before being sacked on August 29 - 70 days after his appointment.

Chris Wilder (Watford) - 63 days

Wilder was appointed as Watford boss on March 7, 2023, replacing Slaven Bilic who was sacked by Watford's trigger-happy owners, the Pozzo family. By April, the club had to release a statement rubbishing speculation regarding their manager's future and insisting he would remain at the club until the end of the season. Three wins in 11 matches eventually saw him sacked in May.

Michael Beale (Sunderland) - 63 days

An ill-fated appointment from the off, Beale returned to the Championship after being sacked by Rangers earlier this season. As Mowbray's successor, he faced an uphill battle and defeat at home to Coventry City in his first game did little to allay fears.

Alex McLeish (Nottingham Forest) - 40 days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scot replaced Sean O'Driscoll in 2012 as the latest attempt to get Forest back in the Premier League, although he only lasted seven matches, only one of which brought a win. In the end, a transfer disagreement with the club's then Kuwaiti owners led to his swift departure.

Dark Milanic (Leeds United) - 32 days

Another victim of Cellino, Milanic arrived at Elland Road less than a month after Hockaday's sacking - either side of caretaker boss Neil Redfearn. The unknown Slovenian failed to win any of his opening six games and was duly sacked.

Paul Hart (QPR) - 28 days

Hart was hired as a short-term fix at QPR in December 2009 but few expected that stay to be so short-term. He was initially put in place for the rest of the season but one win in five saw him leave by 'mutual consent', although itchy-fingered owner Flavio Briatore may have had something to do with it.

Billy McKinlay (Watford) - 8 days