Leeds United to make transfer decision on Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers-linked striker

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are among the Championship clubs linked with a move for the striker, who will be allowed to leave Leeds after they completed the transfer of Georginio Rutter.

When asked for an update on Gelhardt's future, Marsch said: "I think there's been some internal discussions and we'll make some decisions in the next coming weeks. In general, his attitude has been great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had some good conversations and I think everyone is open to different possibilities. You're right, we do have a lot of really good attacking options.

Jesse Marsch, manager of Leeds United encourages Joe Gelhardt. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images).

"Even Luis [Sinisterra] after training yesterday, when we talked, I talked to him about how he was feeling, he mentioned to me 'Wow, we have some really good players now.'