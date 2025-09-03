Sunderland’s impressive summer transfer window has raised eyebrows across the world of football

Leeds United's managing director Robbie Evans has delivered a revealing insight into the club's PSR challenges in the summer transfer window, and the 'perfect storm' that allowed Sunderland to invest significantly by contrast.

Leeds endured a frustrating end to the transfer window when an attempt to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson fell through, though they did make a number of significant acquisitions over the course of the summer. Their net spend for the summer is estimated to be just over £100 million. Robbie Evans defended the club's summer business sin a lengthy Q&A session with local media, and explained why Sunderland had been able to go further in their spending.

"So on, PSR, as mentioned before this, unequivocally, we are maxing out PSR this season, just as last season and the season before, and that is something that would be verifiable when the accounts come out, whenever they come out," Evans said.

"There's no point in trying to lie about that. As far as the relative aggression or ambition financially between Leeds and Sunderland - as a sports business nerd, lifelong sports business nerd, they are fascinating, duelling case studies. So Sunderland has, in my view, the perfect storm in a good way of creating PSR room. Between the combination of, as far as I'm aware, little or no operating loss last two seasons, very low wage bill, gets promoted, sells their top talents for tens of millions, and now is effectively carrying no prior losses and a player sale profit in the Premier League, where they have a 48,000 person stadium waiting for them to sell out every game.

"Those conditions, as far as I'm aware have never existed in the history of PSR," he added.

"So my guess is that Sunderland has the highest, so called cap room in the history of PSR, and they have been very aggressive in that which they deserve a lot of credit for. That happened as a part of their long term plan, right? Building up from a youth movement.

"Leeds comes from almost the exact opposite position. Last year, Leeds had to get promoted because of the level of past player investment, wage bill, etc, so we doubled down on as much quality as possible last season to maximise our promotion odds. We've carried a big wage bill two years ago, a big wage bill a year ago, as you all know, we lost roughly £60m pounds in our company's accounts record in fiscal year 24. That loss is inside of our three year PSR window. For some perspective, between two years in the Championship and a one year in the Prem, your allowed PSR losses are £61m pounds. So those numbers are very similar, meaning this year we have to operate very efficiently to make our three-year window work."

Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland’s summer transfer spending

Speaking on Tuesday, Kristjaan Speakman said the club had invested to give themselves the best chance possible of competing in the Premier League but had been careful not to jeopardise the club's long-term future.

"Look, inheriting the club in the condition we inherited it in, in 2020-2021 season, every decision we've made over the last five years has had that context to it," Speakman said.

"We've always been optimistic around, well, there could be this, this and this, but also pessimistic around, look, if we get this outcome, that outcome, or this happens, then we just need to make sure we're making the appropriate decisions. So, we've done that on every transfer we've ever made, so it's part of the culture and it's ingrained in our system of making decisions. I've gone on record before to say that all the decisions, all the transfers we're making, we're never going to do that to put Sunderland in a position where it's going to be detrimental to the future.

"We're all talking about growth, we're talking about being a sustainable and competitive team in the Premier League, so naturally for that to happen, there has to be some changes in terms of how we operate. We recognise that, hopefully we'll see that in the direction of travel we've gone. But I think it's really, really important from a governance standpoint that we look after all those elements."