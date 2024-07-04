Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sunderland’s Championship rivals as pre-season campaigns begin.

Sunderland are already hard at work preparing for the new season, with Regis Le Bris having already had the chance to meet his new players following their return for pre-season. The Black Cats are now back at base and preparing for their first friendly of the summer, against South Shields on July 13.

Before then, Le Bris will be ensuring his men get plenty of running in their legs, while he will also be working on bringing new players in to put his own stamp on his new squad. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Llorente talks

Leeds United are said to have made a surprise decision over defender Diego Llorente. The centre-back has been out on loan with AS Roma during the last 18 months, and it was thought he would never return to Elland Road, given there have been reports that he does not want to play Championship football.

But with a permanent move to Italy not yet forthcoming, Llorente is now being linked with a move to Real Betis in his home country. But according to Todo Fichajes, Leeds are not considering selling the veteran defender, only wanting to commission a loan deal. Betis are said to be locked in talks over a possible deal.

Speaking about his Roma exit, Llorente said: ”Roma? I like it when we go to the Olimpico on match days. Seeing a lot of people, living that environment with so much passion. The first time for me was with Cremonese in the Coppa Italia. Even though we lost, I can’t forget that evening. The stadium is always amazing.

”This team is like a big family: the atmosphere in the club is always positive. I feel the support of the club, of the management. I am very happy here, my wife and children too. I don’t know what the future may hold, but as a club I will always have a fantastic memories of Roma.”

Ugbo negotiations ongoing

Sheffield Wednesday are still said to be in talks over the possible re-signing of loan striker Iké Ugbo. Ugbo impressed after his loan deal with Cardiff City was cancelled and he was sent back out on loan to join the Owls.

According to the Sheffield Star, Wednesday are working on getting Ugbo back on loan from Troyes, with talks ongoing. The 25-year-old netted seven goals in 18 league appearances to help the Owls to survival last season.

Baptiste set for Luton move

Luton Town have moved to snap up former Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste, according to Football Insider. Baptiste was released by the Bees at the end of the season, making 68 league appearances for the West London club during his four year stay.

The 26-year-old now looks likely to land a comfortable move to the Hatters having struggled with injury previously. He has said of his injury struggles in the past: “I am starting games and playing 90 minutes, it is a blessing to start a game and finish it without getting injured. I am loving life at the moment.

