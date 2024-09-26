Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Friday, October 4

Leeds United have been dealt a number of fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Coventry City this weekend with just eight days until next week’s visit to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland, who sit four points above Leeds ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, welcome the Elland Road outfit to the north east on Friday, October 4 in the final game before the international break in what will prove to be a test of both side’s promotion credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Daniel Farke has revealed a number of fresh injury concerns for his side with Manor Solomon, Max Wober and Daniel James all set to miss the contest with Coventry. Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford are all doubts and it is unclear which players will recover in time to face the Black Cats next week. There is also a round of midweek games to factor in, with both Leeds and Sunderland playing three games in seven days before players head off on international duty.

"Sadly we have a few injury updates and also some problems this week," said Farke on Thursday, via the Yorkshire Evening Post. "Manor Solomon is out for this game, obviously had some back problems that have resulted in problems with his hamstring. I hope to have him back at least for the last game before the international break and perhaps even Norwich. He will definitely miss this game. Daniel James is still out, it's perhaps just realistic that he will be back after the international break. If he's available for a game before it'll be a bonus. I expect him back in contention after [the break]."

He continued: "Max will also miss this game, he had a set-back in training on Friday before Cardiff, that was why he wasn't in the matchday squad. Some ongoing problems with his knee. Our medical department tries everything to find a conservative solution and we'll find out in the next days. We tried to push him back into team training but we need to make a decision in the next days if this doesn't work and he can't return. Probably our choice would then be surgery and then he'd miss out a few weeks. But we're hopeful we can bring him back into training in the early stage of next week.

"We had a few problems after the last game [against Cardiff]. Pascal was struggling a bit with his adductors, Junior missed the first part of this week but was back in training today. It will depend on how the body reacts but I'm carefully optimistic. Patrick Bamford missed a training session yesterday after he got a hit but was back today and I'm pretty optimistic he will be available. The biggest question mark is behind Pascal, even today he wasn't able to train. There's definitely a chance, I would say carefully optimistic but he needs to train tomorrow in our last session. It's the final test for him if he's available or not. It is what it is and we have to adapt to it."