Lee Johnson outlines Sunderland's likely next steps in the January transfer market after first deal concluded

The Black Cats made a major breakthrough on Tuesday in finalising a six-figure deal for Linfield right back Trai Hume, who signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the option of an extra year.

Sunderland are monitoring the market for further additions, with another striker to offer cover for the injured Nathan Broadhead essential.

Cover for the injured Aiden McGeady is also one avenue the Black Cats will likely pursue, with Patrick Roberts one of a number of potential candidates.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

The Manchester City loanee is likely to be available this month having had limited game time at Ligue 1 side Troyes.

One of the key questions not just for Sunderland but a number of clubs who would no doubt be interested in the hugely talented 24-year-old is on what terms he would be available.

Though another loan is a possibility, he is now in the last six months of his contract and it could be that his parent club now want a more permanent arrangement.

The Black Cats are understood to have a number of potential options in that area of the pitch and at this point, a deal is not thought to be imminent.

A centre back could also yet be needed if West Ham United opt to recall Frederik Alves from his loan, while Luke O'Nien's long-term injury means central midfield options are still relatively vulnerable.

So further incoming deals look a certainty before the window shuts, but in his press conference on Wednesday Johnson suggested that outgoing loans are likely to the next concluded deals.

The situation is of course fluid, with Sunderland battling injuries and a raft of COVID-19 cases that have put this weekend's trip to Wycombe Wanderers in doubt.

"We're working in the background, that's for sure," Johnson said.

"We may well look to get some loan moves for young players who need game time, and that's one to watch out for.

"As always, we're trying to improve the squad.

"There are some [U23] players who have been in and around it, and there has been a lot of interest actually.

"We can't let all of them out, because there's fixtures to fulfill, but some of these guys need games.

"We always talk about young players needing those 25 games across a season and that's for a number of reasons, for themselves, for the club, to maintain their value both monetary and improving their potential in terms of possibly coming back into the first team.

"And the players gets experience.

"It's a really key part of progressing the club, getting your loan system right.

"We've seen that with Jack Diamond and Josh Hawkes, who are both doing well at their current clubs."

Under current COVID rules, an U21 player counts towards the total of 14 needed to play an EFL fixture only if they have already made their senior league debut for the club in question.

Any U21 player yet to feature in League One would therefore not affect the current COVID-19 situation by leaving, though Sunderland are conscious of the need for squad depth.

