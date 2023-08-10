Lee Cattermole says Sunderland shouldn't be overly concerned by their disappointing start to the new season but has stressed the need for reinforcements up front before the end of the transfer window.

Cattermole appeared as a pundit on BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport show this week, and has kept a close eye on the progress of his former club since departing in 2019.

The midfielder watched the opening-day defeat to Ipswich Town on Sunday and said there was much to be impressed with as Sunderland look to build on their excellent first campaign back in the second tier.

"The league is going to be stronger I think this year than the last three or four years," he said.

"They'll be disappointed [to have lost] but they played with some young players last year, alongside some of the more experienced ones, and they were very exciting.

"So we shouldn't get too down about it, for the last two years and especially last year - I've loved watched Sunderland play. I think the fans have been loving it. Even at the weekend, I was at the game against Ipswich and if they had scored early in the game I think they would have rolled them over. Unfortunately they weren't able to get the goal and the longer the game went on, the tempo just dropped a little bit. Ipswich were able to get the feel of the game and went on to get the first goal, which is always going to be important in the first game of the season.

"Let's not get too down - I think it's obvious that they need to get Ross Stewart fit and they need to get another [striker] in."

Cattermole has begun his coaching career in recent years, spending time at his first club Middlesbrough before leaving earlier this year.

As part of his appearance on Total Sport, Cattermole was asked about Tony Mowbray and the speculation earlier this year that Sunderland could consider making a change in the dug out ahead of the new season.

The former midfielder said he felt Mowbray was the perfect fit for both the club and what it was trying to achieve.

"I think he's fantastic for the club, exactly what those young players need," he said.

"He's exactly what the fans need because he gives consistent, very clear messages. He's very experienced and it'd be silly to move away from Tony, he's very realistic with what he's working with.

"I think he might be a little frustrated in that he wants to be challenging and he wants to be winning games, and so do Sunderland fans. You're getting 40,000 there and they're not going for a four or five-year project, they want results now. So let's hope they can get the season up and running at Preston."