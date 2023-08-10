Ex-Sunderland favourite reveals Kyril Louis-Dreyfus talks and interesting link
There was a wholesome chat between Lorik Cana and Lee Cattermole on the BBC's Total Sport programme this week.
Former Sunderland midfielder Lorik Cana has revealed talks with Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
The ex-Albanian international hero was a guest on the BBC's Total Sport show alongside former teammate Lee Cattermole.
The midfield pair played alongside each other for a season under Steve Bruce during the 2009-10 campaign before Cana's departure at the end of that season.
Cana, 40, has been keeping abreast of developments on Wearside, however, and revealed links to the Louis-Dreyfus family and plans to return to the Stadium of Light one day for a visit.
"I'm enjoying Albania with my family," Cana said. "I've been retired for seven years but I'm always looking at my former team and my former teammates, I love it!
"It is great to talk to you. I have never been back in Sunderland as well since I left to be honest. I have been in touch a couple of times with the new owner, which was the son of my former owner in Marseille.
"We were planning to do something like a visit to the Stadium of Light at the end of last year but we couldn't do it, but Lee if you want to organise something I would 100 per cent do it."
Cana made 31 appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland during his one-season stay on Wearside before departing for France. Stints at Galatasaray, Lazio and Nantes followed with the player winning several trophies before retiring in 2016.
Cattermole, 35, stayed with Sunderland for 10 seasons before a brief stint in Holland but has now retired from playing.