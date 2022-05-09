But transfer news continues to dominate around League One too as clubs make their preparations ahead of a busy summer window.
Here are some of the highlights from Sunderland’s League One rivals.
Sheffield Wednesday target new goalkeeper
The Owls will need a new goalkeeper this summer and weekend reports say they will look to League One rivals in their search for a successor to Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is on loan from Burnley.
The Star report: “A report via website The 72 now suggests the club are considering a move for Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Maroši, a former Doncaster Rovers stopper who kept 14 clean sheets in his 46 League One outings this season.”
Portsmouth boss makes transfer admission
Meanwhile, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, speaking on the EFL on Quest football show, provided some insight into his plans – and how the work never stops as they bid to improve their squad this summer.
Cowley said: “It’s 365 days a year for us, there’s no time to rest.
"We’ve stopped playing on the pitch, but we are still working hard behind the scenes.
“We spent the week speaking with the players and had player and staff reviews.
“For us, we have a busy summer ahead in terms of recruitment.
“It’s a really good opportunity to reflect on the season, take learning from the season and to take feedback for ourselves as coaches.
“Our ambition is to always try and improve.”