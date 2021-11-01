Gillingham chairman Paul Scally.

The Black Cats will face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday as the Wearsiders look to bounce back.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest stories surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals that you may have missed:

Former Sunderland starlet training with Newcastle United’s first-team

Jay Turner-Cooke has been training with Newcastle United’s first-team squad.

The 17-year-old asked to leave Sunderland after his father John Cooke was made redundant from his post as kitman at the Stadium of Light after 35 years of service.

But Turner-Cooke has now been brought into the Magpies’ first-team training plans under Graeme Jones.

The attacker scored against Sunderland’s U23s in the Premier League 2 last month in a game played at the Stadium of Light.

In 11 games across under-18 level, the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy matches, Turner-Cooke has five goals in 11 games for Newcastle.

Chairman sanction fans following Sunderland game last month

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally says he has to take action against those calling for him to go in recent fixtures.

There were calls for the chairman to quit during the match against Sunderland.

Some fans also organised for a plane to fly over Priestfield with a banner calling for Scally to leave the Kent club.

Scally has promised to take action with 90-day suspensions being issued to those who he feels are having a negative impact on the club.

"What we will not tolerate is conduct that is below the standards that we would reasonably expect as this has a detrimental effect on the staff, the players and, more importantly, the supporters.

"Therefore, we are bringing in measures of temporary suspensions, with immediate effect, for anyone found to be conducting themselves in a manner below what we would reasonably expect.

"However, the support we had at both Bolton and here against Doncaster was absolutely superb, and it's no coincidence that our performances were very good as a result. It shows that if we are all pulling in the same direction and positive in our approach, this translates onto the field of play."

