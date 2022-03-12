Crewe have lost nine of their last ten league games and are currently eight points from safety. The Black Cats know a win would boost their playoff chances ahead of what is expected to be a very tight race.

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from some of Sunderland’s playoff-chasing rivals:

Owls loanee could make move permanent

Sean Raggett of Portsmouth (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey believes that he could make his loan move to Hillsborough a permanent one.

Storey joined the Owls from Preston in January and he has started their last nine league games, helping the side to keep five clean sheets and secure six victories in the process.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the 24-year-old believes that he could be a permanent Sheffield Wednesday player next season: “You never say never in football.” Storey said.

“I have still got a few years left in Preston. Football is a mad sport. There is no reason why it couldn’t happen. I’ll just take every game as it comes and see how it comes at the end of the season. We will see what happens in the summer. If it happens, it happens.

“From the very first moment I stepped into the building, the staff and players were really welcoming to me. “That always helps when you move somewhere new. I’ve enjoyed my time here and it helps when we pick up good performances along the way.

“I’ve only got good things to say about the club.”

Pompey defender faces uncertain future

Sean Raggett’s future at Fratton Park is looking uncertain with the defender yet to agree a new contract with the club.

Jordan Cross of the Portsmouth News doesn’t believe that it is a certainty Raggett will be playing his football on the south coast next season, despite being an almost ever-present for Danny Cowley’s side:

“The contract situation is an interesting one for me because will he be here next season? I really don’t know.” Cross said.

“I just don’t think it's defined if he’ll be here next season, because of a few indications I get.”

