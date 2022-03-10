A goalless draw with Charlton Athletic last weekend was sandwiched in-between comfortable wins over Wigan Athletic and Fleetwood Town - a set of results that have improved the Black Cats’ promotion hopes.

We’re well into March now and the race for a playoff picture is beginning to take shape with the League One table shaping up to end as a table of two halves with no clear outcomes in the relegation or promotion picture.

Here, using data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we have listed how the final 2021/22 League One table is expected to look and what each side’s prospects were at the turn of the year to see whose season has been transformed this year.

Do any of these standings shock you? Follow us on Twitter and Facebook and let us know your thoughts there:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 33 (-45 GD) - Current chance of relegation: 99% - Chance of relegation at end of 2021: 69% Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 37 (-51 GD) - Current chance of relegation: 93% - Chance of relegation at end of 2021: 83% Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Gillingham Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 39 (-37 GD) - Current chance of relegation: 84% - Chance of relegation at end of 2021: 56% Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

4. 21st: Morecambe Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 41 (-29 GD) - Current chance of relegation: 67% - Chance of relegation at end of 2021: 67% Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales