Régis Le Bris hails Wilson Isidor after his dramatic winner vs Brentford and reveals a remarkable backstory

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has hailed Wilson Isidor after the striker came off the bench to score a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the 2-1 Premier League victory over Brentford at the Stadium of Light — less than 24 hours after becoming a father.

The 25-year-old French forward flew back to Wearside on Friday evening, making himself available for selection on Saturday morning, and wrote himself into Sunderland folklore by netting the decisive goal in the 96th minute.

Le Bris revealed after the game just how remarkable Isidor’s preparation had been: “Yes, it's brilliant. I agree. Wilson is really well connected with the club, with the squad, with this project. He didn't start the two first games. Yesterday was busy for him. It was a special day. He flew yesterday evening and got ready immediately this morning.”

Isidor has now scored two goals from the bench in three league appearances, despite not yet starting a Premier League game under Le Bris. The head coach added: “He connected with the squad and wanted to know how the game was planned,” Le Bris added. “When he came on, he showed that he was ready. He's scored two of the three now, but he's yet to start a Premier League game.”

Isidor’s emergence provides Le Bris with a welcome selection dilemma ahead of next weekend, with the Sunderland head coach keen to stress that the squad already boasts quality beyond their high-profile summer signings.

“We're always talking about new signings. I just want to repeat that we already have good players in our squad,” he said. “They don't know the Premier League, but they are talented. Obviously, they have to learn and improve many things, but they also have this connection with the club, this energy, this willingness to work together until the end.”

Le Bris also provided an update on Nordi Mukiele, who picked up a couple of knocks during the Brentford clash but managed to finish the match. “Yes, he's okay. Just a kick,” Le Bris confirmed when asked the question after the Black Cats’ win against the Bees.

Sunderland now sit on six points from their opening three Premier League matches, with Isidor’s late heroics adding yet another special moment to the club’s return to the top flight.

