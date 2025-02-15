Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris made a major change to his defence in midweek

Régis Le Bris has hinted that he is unlikely to make further changes to his defence when Sunderland travel to Leeds United on Monday night.

Le Bris brought Dan Ballard back into his starting XI to face Luton Town on Wednesday night, with the defender performing superbly on his first start since before Christmas. It meant that Chris Mepham dropped to the bench for a league for the first time since introduction to the side following his arrival from Bournemouth on deadline day. The only time he has missed out previously was due to suspension.

While Le Bris brought Ballard back primarily to deal with Luton’s aerial threat, he has also confirmed that fatigue was a factor in his decision. While he will rotate his defensive options at times depending on the opponent moving forward, he has admitted that he doesn’t want to change players who are performing well. That would clearly suggest that Ballard and Luke O’Nien will stay in the side for the crucial game at Elland Road.

"I think it is a very normal dynamic for a player over the course of a season,” Le Bris said of his call to take Mepham out of the side.

“He didn't play a lot of football last season and this season he has played many, many minutes. He has really been very impressive. He's still very important for the team, his experience is huge and his connection with the team very impressive.

"He didn't start this game but it is just about managing the competition in the team. It's a good example because Ballard played very well and it shows that you need to create conditions to exploit the main strengths of your players. They like competition. Of course, they like it more when they are in the team rather than when they on the bench. But they understand it [competition] helps them reach their full potential. As a head coach, I know that I need three or four players for two positions over the course of a season.

"It is possible to change now depending on the opposition but at the same time, it is a question of momentum,” he added.

“We know that it's really difficult to maintain the same level so when you have players at their top level, I think you keep it. When they play well, keep it [consistent] and then maybe if we feel they are a little tired, for a specific game we can rotate. But for sure when they are playing well, it is better to keep the same structure."

Le Bris’s options all over the pitch are beginning to improve at a crucial stage of the season, with Alan Browne and Romaine Mundle both expected to return to the squad on Monday night. Ian Poveda will also be available for selection, while Tommy Watson will return to full training at some stage next week.