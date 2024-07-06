Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s new head coach Régis Le Bris has described his new job as an ‘incredible opportunity’

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland will be getting a better head coach as a result of his experiences over the course of a turbulent campaign with FC Lorient.

Le Bris arrives on Wearside with an long track record in coaching and player development but with just two campaigns as a senior boss under his belt. In his first Lorient exceeded all expectations to finish tenth in Ligue 1, leading Le Bris to be linked with a number of high-profile jobs including Leeds United and OGC Nice.

The Frenchman eventually stayed in post but after a transfer window in which there was a significant amount of squad turnover, Lorient struggled badly to recapture their previous form and eventually suffered a shock relegation to Ligue 2. Le Bris has explained some of the reasons why that happened, and says he learned much from what went wrong. The Frenchman is confident that Sunderland’s structure and strategy, the key reason he took the job, can lead to success over the coming seasons.

“I know I am in a much better place to take on this challenge now than I would have been before I had had my experiences with Lorient, absolutely," Le Bris said.

"In my two years in charge at Lorient, I had the best experiences and the worst experiences, but overall, that made it a great experience in terms of my development and my career. It was tough, really tough. The first season with Lorient was incredible because the link between the squad and the willingness to improve was massive. The cohesion within the team was very high, and that is one of the main points that determines how you will perform on the pitch. But then the club had to sell many players. That provoked many troubles within the team. The cohesion was lower, and we also had many injuries. We had to work to deal with that, but we had to change the structure of the team and the system because we were missing some key things. We didn’t have wingers, for example. These experiences were tough because we all want to win. When we lose, we are not happy and it is very difficult. But it was also very interesting to go through that process of trying to improve. I am sure I am a better head coach now, after good and bad experiences. And I know I will improve a lot again now I am here at Sunderland."

Le Bris also signalled that his tactical approach last season, with three at the back and a largely counterattacking style, was not the one he was planning to bring to Wearside.

"With my experience at Lorient, I had the opportunity to test many systems because of the turnover in players," Le Bris explained.

"I like a 4-4-2 in defence and a 4-3-3 in attack because I think these two systems are very versatile and you can do many things within them in terms of the triangles, the links and the relationships between the players. This could be the first step for the team, from where we can analyse and assess if it works. If not, we can change.