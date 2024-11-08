Sunderland youngster Tommy Watson took a major step forward in his development on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris says Tommy Watson will be better for his challenging full debut for Sunderland and added that he is confident he can perform on the right flank.

Watson's inclusion in the first team this season has been no surprise given his exceptional form this year for the U21s, but it has been something of a surprise to see him not operating off the left flank where he has had so much joy in the academy age groups. That is in part due to Ian Poveda's ongoing absence due to injury, but Le Bris says he sees the 18-year-old as an option off the right moving forward.

While Sunderland's indifferent display against Preston North End limited the winger's opportunities to show his best skills, Le Bris says it was a very important step in his development.

"A young player needs opportunities," Le Bris said.

"It's about learning, learning and learning. You can't imagine the difficulty before playing so it's a good step for him. He worked for the team. Obviously it wasn't the best performance we expect from him but it's normal, he needs time to get used to the level.

"The team didn't control the game today so it wasn't an easy scenario for him.

"I think he can play both sides, it's not a problem for him. We thought Wilson could be threat down the left. It wasn't the case but we have to manage different positions and players when we work together with the staff. It's still a learning curve. Sometimes you struggle. It was a tough game but a good step for the future."

Watson spoke to club media after the game and stressed his determination to earn more opportunities moving forward.

“It’s a good moment but the game didn’t really suit my style of play and I didn’t get enough chances to get on my 1v1 duals, but it is a really good moment for me," he said.

“The hard work that me and my family have put in over the years, it showed as I’m starting for Sunderland in the Championship. I want to follow in Riggy and Jobe’s footsteps and become an established first-team player.

“Training levels are really high, and I’m blessed that this is the team that I’m making my breakthrough season. I’m blessed with these group of lads both on and off the pitch. The quality shows so I’m delighted to be around this playing environment.

“Ultimately, I want to be starting for the team so I’m going to do as much as I can in training and games to hopefully get there.

“I like to get goals and assists and show my qualities. Unfortunately, I don’t think I did tonight to my full strengths but hopefully another opportunity will come soon.”