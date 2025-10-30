Granit Xhaka, Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman watch on as Sunderland U21s draw 2–2 with Anderlecht.

Régis Le Bris was among those watching closely as Sunderland’s under-21s faced Anderlecht at the Stadium of Light – and he will have liked what he saw from Eliezer Mayenda.

Deployed as a number 10 behind Brian Brobbey, Mayenda regularly dropped into midfield to link play but still had the pace to threaten off the last man. The Spaniard caught the eye of onlookers on several occasions, operating fluidly between the lines and linking play with real maturity. His movement caused constant problems for Anderlecht. It was a reminder of just how versatile and intelligent a footballer he’s becoming – quick, composed and able to adapt to any system.

We already know he’s a quality operator, but his adaptability might soon be one of Sunderland’s biggest assets. With AFCON looming and the likelihood of Simon Adingra, Bertrand Traoré and Chemsdine Talbi jetting off mid-season, Le Bris will need flexible options. Mayenda’s ability to operate as a centre-forward, a right-sided attacker or an attacking midfielder could prove invaluable as the festive fixtures pile up and the inevitable knocks take their toll.

What stood out most, though, was his attitude. For a player who has already made his mark at senior level, Mayenda’s application on a chilly night in the Premier League International Cup spoke volumes. He worked tirelessly, pressed with purpose and showed the kind of professionalism that will not have gone unnoticed by Le Bris and his staff, who were in attendance at the Stadium of Light. Plenty of young players might have gone through the motions in an under-21 setting, but Mayenda’s approach was exemplary – a reflection of his character as much as his quality.

He chipped in with 15 goal contributions during last season’s promotion campaign, including that crucial equaliser at Wembley, before scoring Sunderland’s first Premier League goal back against West Ham. Since then, competition has intensified – Wilson Isidor’s four goals in nine games and Brobbey’s arrival have added real depth – but Mayenda still feels like one of Le Bris’ aces in reserve.

Still only 20, he plays with the composure and drive of someone older. His raw pace will terrify Premier League defences once again when his next chance comes, and though there’s still refinement to come, Sunderland’s mid-season surge could depend as much on players like Mayenda as on those already in the spotlight.

He’s a player with enormous potential – a multi-million-pound footballer in the making who could one day command a £20million or even £30million-plus valuation if his development continues on this path. The physical tools are there, the mentality is right, and the top-flight opportunities feel just around the corner. You wouldn’t bet against him playing a major role in Sunderland’s season before long.