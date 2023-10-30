Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart could make his Southampton debut before the next international break after eight months out with a long-term Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old suffered the setback while playing for Sunderland in an FA Cup tie at Fulham in January, ruling him out for the second half of last season. Stewart then signed for Southampton on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day and is yet to make his Saints debut.

Southampton boss Russell Martin says he and his staff have been monitoring the striker’s situation carefully, after his side recorded a 3-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday to move up to fourth in the table.

The Saints will now travel to Millwall next weekend before a home game against West Brom on November 11. When asked when Stewart could return, Martin replied: “He’s really close. If it’s not next week, hopefully, it will be the West Brom game.”

Sunderland beat Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light earlier in September and are set to travel to St Mary’s for the return fixture on Saturday, March 9.