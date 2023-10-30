News you can trust since 1873
When ex-Sunderland striker Ross Stewart could make Southampton debut after deadline-day transfer

Ross Stewart has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury and is yet to play for Southampton following his deadline-day move from Sunderland.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 07:20 GMT- 2 min read
Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart could make his Southampton debut before the next international break after eight months out with a long-term Achilles injury.

The 27-year-old suffered the setback while playing for Sunderland in an FA Cup tie at Fulham in January, ruling him out for the second half of last season. Stewart then signed for Southampton on a three-year deal on transfer deadline day and is yet to make his Saints debut.

Southampton boss Russell Martin says he and his staff have been monitoring the striker’s situation carefully, after his side recorded a 3-1 win over Birmingham on Saturday to move up to fourth in the table.

The Saints will now travel to Millwall next weekend before a home game against West Brom on November 11. When asked when Stewart could return, Martin replied: “He’s really close. If it’s not next week, hopefully, it will be the West Brom game.”

Sunderland beat Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light earlier in September and are set to travel to St Mary’s for the return fixture on Saturday, March 9.

Stewart signed for Sunderland in January 2021 and scored 40 goals in 80 senior appearances for the Black Cats, while helping them win promotion from League One. “It was always something I wanted to do, come to England and challenge myself down here,” he said after moving to Southampton. “To get the opportunity to do it at such a big club like Sunderland and now at Southampton, I’m very lucky to do so. It’s been an exciting two years so far and a very enjoyable two years, and hopefully a lot more years to come.”

