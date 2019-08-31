'What's happened to Denver Hume?': Cats fans react as left-back fails to make Jack Ross' bench
Sunderland look to extend their unbeaten start to the season against Peterborough United this afternoon – and Jack Ross has named his starting XI to face Darren Ferguson’s side.
By James Copley
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:24
Chris Maguire hasn’t made the Black Cats’ bench despite travelling with the squad, last Saturday's hat-trick hero against AFC Wimbledon has been suffering from an injury – Marc McNulty replaces the Scot in Ross’ side.
Sunderland fans were also quick to notice the omission of left-back Denver Hume, too. The youngster wasn’t named in the starting XI or amongst the substitutes to take on Ferguson’s team – fuelling speculation around a possible late injury. Scroll down to see how YOU reacted to Ross’ team selection.