'What's happened to Denver Hume?': Cats fans react as left-back fails to make Jack Ross' bench

Sunderland look to extend their unbeaten start to the season against Peterborough United this afternoon – and Jack Ross has named his starting XI to face Darren Ferguson’s side.

By James Copley
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 14:24
Sunderland get their bearings at the Weston Homes Stadium ahead of their League One clash with Peterborough United.

Chris Maguire hasn’t made the Black Cats’ bench despite travelling with the squad, last Saturday's hat-trick hero against AFC Wimbledon has been suffering from an injury – Marc McNulty replaces the Scot in Ross’ side.

Sunderland fans were also quick to notice the omission of left-back Denver Hume, too. The youngster wasn’t named in the starting XI or amongst the substitutes to take on Ferguson’s team – fuelling speculation around a possible late injury. Scroll down to see how YOU reacted to Ross’ team selection.

