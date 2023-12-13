Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A handful of Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah - who was also the subject of transfer interest during the summer window.

The 21-year-old midfielder has become a regular starter in the Black Cats' midfield since moving to Wearside for a nominal fee from West Ham in January. He has made 34 appearances for Sunderland since the move, despite waiting until March to make his first senior start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, according to TeamTalk, Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Fulham 'are all ready to potentially spend big' on Ekwah, while it's believed West Ham inserted a sell-on clause in the midfielder's contract. Sunderland fended off interest in Ekwah over the summer, with Bundesliga side Stuttgart one of the clubs reportedly interested following the player's impressive end to last season.

When asked about transfer interest and staying at Sunderland in September, Ekwah told the Echo: “I think it’s a really good place to develop as you can see. They gave me trust and I’m the one who gives it my all on the pitch and gives it back to them at the same time. As a team we have a thing going on and I really like this place, definitely.

He added: “I feel good here, that’s why I’m still here and you can see that. I’m definitely pushing through to get Sunderland where they need to be.”