Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick spoke with Sam Greenwood about his own experiences as a player before the side’s match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Greenwood, who is on loan from Leeds, scored Boro’s opening goal against his boyhood club in the 4-0 win, while Carrick, who was born in North Tyneside, was able to draw on a similar experience.

“It wasn't easy for him," said Carrick when discussing Greenwood’s performance against Sunderland. "I mentioned to him before the game, my full debut for West Ham was against Newcastle, who I obviously supported. It was at St James’ Park and I didn’t quite have the impact that Sam had!

"We ended up drawing 2-2 and I wasn’t the best, to be honest, but I found a way to get through it. I tried to pass my own experience on to Sam because that game ended up becoming too big for me in terms of, I was thinking about the wrong things.

"Sam certainly didn’t do that. It’s not easy to be in that position, but his focus, professionalism and maturity to deal with that was fantastic. Obviously the goal, but even without the goal his overall performance, he handled the whole day well, and it was a real credit to him."

Eliis Simms verdict ahead of Liverpool vs Everton fixture

Elsewhere, Everton are preparing for Saturday’s Merseyside Derby against Liverpool at Anfield, a fixture they lost 2-0 in February last season.

In that match striker Ellis Simms, who has since moved to Coventry was handed his first Toffees start since being recalled from a loan spell at Sunderland, yet Dominic Calvert-Lewin expected to lead the line for Sean Dyche’s side this time around.

“We have got some different players that will play,” said Dyche ahead of the Liverpool fixture. “With all due respect, we had a go with Simmsy upfront and he is a very good young player. But Dom at this stage is in a different category, especially now he is getting fit. It gives us a slightly stronger team.”

More Sunderland matches moved

Two more of Sunderland's Championship fixtures have been moved after being selected by Sky Sports for TV broadcast.

The Black Cats' home fixture against West Brom on Saturday, December 9 has been brought forward to be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm. Three days later Tony Mowbray's side will face Leeds at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12, which has now been pushed back to the slightly later time of 8pm so it can be televised.

It had already been announced Sunderland's fixture at Leicester on Tuesday, October 24 will be televised and kick off at the later time of 8pm. The Black Cats' home match against Birmingham on Saturday, November 11 will also kick off at 12:30pm as Sky Sports’ early kick-off.