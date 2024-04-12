“I think the circumstances to the last time I took over have been completely different and it's taken longer to get them going in the direction we want. With all the games apart from the first half of the Swansea game and the game last Monday, there have been pockets that I really liked. The reality is I will reflect on this period and be better for it, I think the average age of the games I've taken is 22 and I think the most experienced manager could be sat here.. you can only deal with the hand you are dealt.