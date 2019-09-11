Victor Anichebe weighing-up interest from Sunderland's rivals as he continues training with Doncaster Rovers
Victor Anichebe is ‘enjoying’ his time at Doncaster Rovers - but is yet to decide on whether he will pen a deal at the Keepmoat Stadium.
That’s according to Rovers boss Darren Moore, who offered his former West Brom teammate the chance to train with the South Yorkshire side.
Anichebe, who remains popular among Sunderland fans after a spell with the club in the 2016/17 campaign, has not played competitive football for 18 months since leaving Beijing Enterprises.
And while Moore has no doubts over the striker’s ability, he is keen to see Anichebe prove his fitness before talks over a deal commence.
Indeed, he also believes that Anichebe is keen to take a closer look at the club.
“It's a two-way thing - us having a look at him but him looking at us," said Moore, speaking to the Doncaster Free Press.
"More so from Victor's side, he needs to look at it because of where his career has been for so long.
"We don't doubt his ability. He's got more than enough for this division.
"He's got to feel it as well.
"At the moment he's enjoying it.
"He probably feels in a better place than when he first arrived at the club a couple of weeks ago.
"Victor will probably think he needs a bit more mileage in his legs in terms of where he's at right now.
"The environment we've presented him has been quite good.
"It's a win-win for both in terms of him coming in and us giving him the training platform he needs."