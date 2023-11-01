League Two club Gillingham have appointed two former Sunderland coaches following the sacking of Neil Harris last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League Two side Gillingham have appointed Stephen Clemence as their new head coach - despite being linked with former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce, who has been out of work since he was sacked by West Brom a year ago, was the early favourite to replace Neil Harris at Priestfield, despite admitting earlier this year he’s unlikely to return to management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clemence, who has worked closely with Bruce at Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, has signed an 18-month contract at Gillingham, the first time he’s been appointed as a head coach, with his new side sitting ninth in the table.