Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:30 GMT
League Two side Gillingham have appointed Stephen Clemence as their new head coach - despite being linked with former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce, who has been out of work since he was sacked by West Brom a year ago, was the early favourite to replace Neil Harris at Priestfield, despite admitting earlier this year he’s unlikely to return to management.

Clemence, who has worked closely with Bruce at Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, has signed an 18-month contract at Gillingham, the first time he’s been appointed as a head coach, with his new side sitting ninth in the table.

Former Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale has been named as Clemence’s assistant at Priestfield, after leaving his assistant coaching role at MK Dons earlier this year. Stockdale took caretaker charge of the Black Cats’ first team on multiple occasions during his time at the club between 2012 and 2018.

