Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has been tipped to return to management after a year out of the game.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce is the early favourite to take charge at Gillingham following the sacking of Neil Harris.

The Gills are third in League Two but had gone three league games without a win before deciding to part company with Harris, who had been at the club since January 2022, last week.

Bruce, who managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011, has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom in October last year.

The 62-year-old, who also managed Hull, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Wearside, is the early favourite with bookmakers for the Gillingham job, ahead of Crawley boss Scott Lindsey and former Oxford manager Karl Robinson.

Gills chairman Brad Galinson has said the club are searching worldwide for a new manager at Gillingham. “I am not rushing,” said the US owner. “This is an important long-term decision, but we are confident Keith will keep us on track whilst I make the decision on who is the right person to take us forward.”