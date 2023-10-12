Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce is the early favourite to take charge at Gillingham following the sacking of Neil Harris.

The Gills are third in League Two but had gone three league games without a win before deciding to part company with Harris, who had been at the club since January 2022, last week.

Bruce, who managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011, has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom in October last year.

The 62-year-old, who also managed Hull, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Wearside, is the early favourite with bookmakers for the Gillingham job, ahead of Crawley boss Scott Lindsey and former Oxford manager Karl Robinson.