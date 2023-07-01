Championship newcomers Ipswich have been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge - amid reports they are also targeting Everton forward Ellis Simms.

It was claimed the Tractor Boys had seen a £4million bid rejected for Simms, before local publication the East Anglian Daily Times claimed that information was incorrect, stating Town had only made enquiries about the forward.

Sunderland have also been monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation as they look to bolster their striker options.

Simms scored seven goals in 17 Championship appearances for the Black Cats during a loan spell last season and would be welcomed back on Wearside.

Sunderland have also been tracking other targets and were said to be interested in Surridge after Simms was unexpectedly recalled in January.

The Black Cats were close to signing Surridge on loan in 2019 when he was at Bournemouth, yet former Cherries boss Eddie Howe opted to keep the forward at the Vitality Stadium.

Surridge went on to help Forest win promotion from the Championship last year, but made just one start in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s now been reported by Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop that Ipswich have added Surridge to their wish list, while Simms remains a target for The Tractor Boys.

Sunderland will face Ipswich at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the new season on Sunday, August 6.