Sunderland have landed 15-year-old highly-rated striker Marcus Neill from Liverpool with head of recruitment Stuart Harvey delivering a lengthy interview on the signing.

Marcus Neill is the son of the former Australian international player Lucas Neill with Harvey claiming that the youngster has “ticked a lot of boxes” for Sunderland.

Neill spent five years on Liverpool’s books but was headhunted by Sunderland's recruitment department and will link up with the club's under-18s side.

“Liverpool is one of many clubs where we have developed strong relationships with, as we know it can be really difficult for academy players at Premier League clubs to have that pathway to first-team football at the speed they would like," Harvey told FTBL.

"So we have to make sure we’re in a position to act when those that don’t necessarily push on at these clubs become available.

“We jumped on the situation with Marcus and our academy recruitment team led by Ian Archbold did a great job in persuading both him and Lucas that coming here was the right place for him to be.

“It’s all about talent and Marcus fits a model and the profile of the sort of player we look for - he ticks a lot of the boxes and we believe he can develop with us.

“Our model is giving youngsters the opportunity and platform to progress and that’s what we aim to happen here.”

Sunderland youngsters often play through the age groups with Chris Rigg and Tom Watson appearing for the under-18s and under-21s side this season as well as being called up to the first-team for training and matchday squads.

“The plan for him is to join the under-18s with an eye on the under-21s but the last thing we want to do is loudly broadcast his arrival to the world and place unnecessary pressure on the boy,” Harvey added.

“The Neill name in Australia carries a lot of weight, doesn’t it? Sometimes though that name can carry with it an unnecessary extra burden. “Like many players whose families have a footballing background, people naturally want to make a comparison with father and son, grandad, brothers or cousins.

“But for us, it's important that we allow these players to express their talent in their own right and create their own unique identity.

“In Marcus’ case, he aligns really well with our club values and our player profiles. He's a smart player, a good finisher and a really nice respectful lad and we just want him to come in, enjoy his football and develop his game from there. He’ll be in the right environment to do that.

“Let’s just see how he gets on without putting him under undue pressure or scrutiny. He just needs to go under the radar now and hopefully, we’ll see the fruits of his progress in a few years time.”