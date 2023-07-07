Middlesbrough deal likely to end interest in Sunderland keeper following transfer links with League One club
Leyton Orient had been credited with interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass earlier in the transfer window.
League One club Leyton Orient appear to be on the verge of signing a second new goalkeeper this summer - amid reports they were interested in Sunderland stopper Alex Bass.
It had been claimed The O’s, who were promoted to the third tier last season, wanted Bass to replace first-choice stopper Lawrence Vigouroux following the latter’s move to Burnley last month.
Orient have since announced the signing of 25-year-old goalkeeper Sam Howes from National League side Wealdstone, while they are said to have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough keeper Sol Brynn.
According to Football Insider, a number of clubs have been tracking Brynn and Orient have moved quickly to set up a season-long loan deal.
The 22-year-old has three years left on his contract at Middlesbrough and made 46 League Two appearances on loan at Swindon last season.
A deal for Brynn would probably end Orient’s interest in Bass, who looks set to be Sunderland’s second-choice keeper, behind Anthony Patterson, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
Bass made two senior appearances for Sunderland in cup competitions last season after joining the Black Cats from Portsmouth.