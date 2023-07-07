League One club Leyton Orient appear to be on the verge of signing a second new goalkeeper this summer - amid reports they were interested in Sunderland stopper Alex Bass.

It had been claimed The O’s, who were promoted to the third tier last season, wanted Bass to replace first-choice stopper Lawrence Vigouroux following the latter’s move to Burnley last month.

Orient have since announced the signing of 25-year-old goalkeeper Sam Howes from National League side Wealdstone, while they are said to have agreed a deal to sign Middlesbrough keeper Sol Brynn.

According to Football Insider, a number of clubs have been tracking Brynn and Orient have moved quickly to set up a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old has three years left on his contract at Middlesbrough and made 46 League Two appearances on loan at Swindon last season.

A deal for Brynn would probably end Orient’s interest in Bass, who looks set to be Sunderland’s second-choice keeper, behind Anthony Patterson, ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

