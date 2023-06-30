News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland transfer target joins League One club after Manchester United exit and Middlesbrough links

The latest Sunderland-related transfer news and gossip from around the web.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Jun 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read

League One club Leyton Orient have signed former Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith after the midfielder was released by Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was on the Black Cats’ radar around two years ago when the club were in League One, while reports resurfaced this summer when it was announced he’d be leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Middlesbrough were also linked with Galbraith, who has two caps for Northern Ireland and was loaned out to Salford during the 2022/23 campaign.

Leyton Orient are also close to signing a new goalkeeper after first-choice stopper Lawrence Vigouroux joined Burnley this week.

Orient, who were promoted to League One last season, were linked with Sunderland keeper Alex Bass over the weekend, with The Sun on Sunday claiming the 25-year-old was a ‘target.’

Following Vigouroux’s move to Burnley, Orient boss Richie Wellens has told the club’s website: “We have more or less signed a goalkeeper, who is training one more week with his parent club and then will be joining us.”

