League One club Leyton Orient have signed former Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith after the midfielder was released by Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was on the Black Cats’ radar around two years ago when the club were in League One, while reports resurfaced this summer when it was announced he’d be leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

Middlesbrough were also linked with Galbraith, who has two caps for Northern Ireland and was loaned out to Salford during the 2022/23 campaign.

Leyton Orient are also close to signing a new goalkeeper after first-choice stopper Lawrence Vigouroux joined Burnley this week.

Orient, who were promoted to League One last season, were linked with Sunderland keeper Alex Bass over the weekend, with The Sun on Sunday claiming the 25-year-old was a ‘target.’