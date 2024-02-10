Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are set to face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this weekend.

The clash follows the Black Cats' 3-1 over Stoke at home two weeks ago and a 1-1 draw against fellow North East club Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium last Sunday.

Here, though, we take a look at the main transfer stories that you may have missed during the build-up to the game:

Sunderland star wanted by Tony Mowbray and others

Chris Rigg continues to be the subject of transfer interest, including from former boss Tony Mowbray at Birmingham City.

The Echo understands that Sunderland's Championship rivals are monitoring Rigg's situation closely with the club's American owners having ambitions beyond their current league status. Bayern Munich are keen as are Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are also keen on the 16-year-old attacking midfielder.

Rigg, who signed a two-year scholarship deal at Sunderland last summer, has featured eight times in all competitions this season and has netted goals in the Carabao Cup and Championship. The player will likely be used by head coach Michael Beale coming into the second half of the season and you can read more about Rigg's contract and transfer situation here.

Yann M'Vila to West Brom after Sunderland links?

West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiacos at the end of last season, while he was recently linked with a return to Wearside before Beale then cooled speculation.

It's now been reported by French journalist Santi Aouna from Foot Mertaco that West Brom are 'in advanced negotiations' with M'Vila, with a four-month deal being discussed.

M'Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015/16 season and became a popular figure on Wearside. At the end of last year, the midfielder spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly, stating he would like to return to Sunderland amid talks with Ligue 1 clubs.

Blackburn Rovers appoint new manager

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that former Birmingham boss John Eustace has taken charge at Ewood Park.