Over an hour had passed since Sunderland’s Carabao Cup exit against Crewe before Tony Mowbray finally appeared for his post-match press conference.

The Black Cats boss apologised upon his arrival, explaining he’d been in a meeting with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman about transfer plans.

Sunderland’s lack of striker options, with Ross Stewart and Eliezer Mayenda out injured, meant Jewison Bennette played up front against Crewe, as Mowbray withdrew his only available centre-forward Hemir and made 10 changes following Sunday’s defeat against Ipswich .

And after a 1-1 draw in normal time, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser for the hosts, it was Crewe who progressed 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah the only player to miss.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Lynden Gooch’s absence

Mowbray was expected to make wholesale changes just two days after the Ipswich fixture, yet there was no place in the squad for Lynden Gooch, who came off the bench at the weekend.

That was because the 27-year-old had picked up a minor knock in the match against Ipswich, with Mowbray saying Gooch should be fine ‘in a few days.’

Abdoullah Ba’s frustration

After Sunderland had fallen behind on the stroke of half-time, following Luke Offord’s header from a corner, the hosts’ frustrations began to show.

Like in pre-season, Abdoullah Ba started on the left flank in a 4-2-3-1 formation, yet it was a disappointing night for the 20-year-old.

Early in the second half, the Frenchman took a heavy touch when trying to run down the flank, sending the ball out of play. Ba then whacked the ball into the stands and was booked as a result.

Chris Rigg takes his chance

At 16 years and 51 days old, Chris Rigg became Sunderland’s youngest-ever goalscorer, as well as the youngest goalscorer in League Cup history.

Rigg was one of the few positives for Sunderland on the night, converting from inside the box after Niall Huggins’ cross was turned into his path.

Senior Sunderland debuts

Sunderland also handed competitive debuts to defender Nectarios Triantis and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who were named in the starting XI, while new signing Bradley Dack was brought on at half-time.

There was also a first senior appearance for 19-year-old defender Ben Crompton, who was introduced at the break.

Crompton was a regular for Sunderland’s under-21s side last season and operated at right-back, before moving to a right-sided centre-back position when the side switched to a back three.

Patrick Roberts not risked

Sunderland posed more of a threat in the second half when Dack and Jack Clarke were introduced.

Mowbray also considered bringing Patrick Roberts off the bench but said the winger ‘was feeling tight so it wasn’t worth the risk.’

Bishop’s mind games

After the game went to penalties, Bishop did his best to delay the Crewe players by standing in his goal making them wait.

Referee Scott Oldham was ready to book the keeper before Bishop finally got in position.

The Crewe players weren’t phased, though, emphatically converting all five penalties in the shootout.

Crewe’s ticket refunds

After the match Crewe announced they would refund the visiting fans who made the trip to Wearside.