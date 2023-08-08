Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Crewe.

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah missing the only spot kick.

Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Black Cats couldn’t force a winner, though, before they were beaten on spot kicks.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Nathan Bishop - 5 Little to do, though maybe should have claimed the corner from which Crewe scored. Couldn’t make a save from a strong set of Crewe penalties. 5 Photo: Sean M. Haffey Photo Sales

2 . Zak Johnson - 5 Playing slightly out of position at right back. Defensively steady enough in the main, without being entirely convincing breaking forward in possession. A defender first and foremost, so not an easy brief. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Nectarios Triantis - 5 Plays some good, aggressive passes but can be a little raw at times. Beaten in the air for Offord’s opening goal. Took a superb penalty in the shootout. 5 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Danny Batth - 6 Not a great deal to do through the game, particularly in the second half, but got through his work with little fuss. Probably should have won it in stoppage time with a header from a corner. 6 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales