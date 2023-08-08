News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris FryattChris Rigg playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt
Chris Rigg playing for Sunderland. Photo: Chris Fryatt

'Big difference': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Crewe defeat on penalties in Carabao Cup

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Crewe.
By Phil Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 22:32 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 23:08 BST

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah missing the only spot kick.

Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Black Cats couldn’t force a winner, though, before they were beaten on spot kicks.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Little to do, though maybe should have claimed the corner from which Crewe scored. Couldn’t make a save from a strong set of Crewe penalties. 5

1. Nathan Bishop - 5

Little to do, though maybe should have claimed the corner from which Crewe scored. Couldn’t make a save from a strong set of Crewe penalties. 5 Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Photo Sales
Playing slightly out of position at right back. Defensively steady enough in the main, without being entirely convincing breaking forward in possession. A defender first and foremost, so not an easy brief. 5

2. Zak Johnson - 5

Playing slightly out of position at right back. Defensively steady enough in the main, without being entirely convincing breaking forward in possession. A defender first and foremost, so not an easy brief. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Plays some good, aggressive passes but can be a little raw at times. Beaten in the air for Offord’s opening goal. Took a superb penalty in the shootout. 5

3. Nectarios Triantis - 5

Plays some good, aggressive passes but can be a little raw at times. Beaten in the air for Offord’s opening goal. Took a superb penalty in the shootout. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Not a great deal to do through the game, particularly in the second half, but got through his work with little fuss. Probably should have won it in stoppage time with a header from a corner. 6

4. Danny Batth - 6

Not a great deal to do through the game, particularly in the second half, but got through his work with little fuss. Probably should have won it in stoppage time with a header from a corner. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SunderlandPhil SmithLeague Two