Lee Burge’s strong performances will have been a boost to Sunderland with potential international commitments on the horizon for McLaughlin, but the Scot will clearly start the season as one of the most important names on the teamsheet.

The strongest Sunderland XI as it stands as League One opener nears

With just one pre-season game left before the visit of Oxford United, the starting XI Jack Ross wants to name will be starting to take shape.

By Phil Smith
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:56

He has been extensively trialing new systems in pre-season and it looks like it could well be a back three for the opening day. In his weekly column, Phil Smith takes a guess at the XI as things stand and a closer look at the big decisions still to be made...

1. GK - Jon McLaughlin

Lee Burge’s strong performances will have been a boost to Sunderland with potential international commitments on the horizon for McLaughlin, but the Scot will clearly start the season as one of the most important names on the teamsheet.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RWB - Luke O'Nien

Had two quiet games in Portugal but scored a fine goal at South Shields and the new system, should Ross persist with it, is perfect for his energy and willingness to make late runs into the box.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. RCB - Conor McLaughlin

A versatile defender who can easily cover any space left by the wing-back’s attacking runs. Strong in the air, good one-on-one and keeps the ball well. Seems certain to play in some position.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Jordan Willis - CB

Started pre-season a bit behind his team-mates but already looks absolutely central to the manager’s plans. Has a great leap, brilliant recovery pace and a bit of composure in possession.

Photo: Ian Horrocks

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4