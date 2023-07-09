As Tony Mowbray admitted after his side’s pre-season win at Gateshead, it’s still unclear exactly where new signing Jobe Bellingham will fit in at Sunderland.

“We have to find out whether he’s going to be a running eight, whether he’s going to be a number 10, whether he’s going to sit a bit deeper and play six,” said Mowbray following the 3-2 victory, with Bellingham completing 78 minutes at the Gateshead International Stadium.

As he did for Birmingham in the Championship last season, the 17-year-old predominantly operated as an advanced midfielder, with Dan Neil and Niall Huggins taking up deeper positions in the engine room.

Yet there were also times when Bellingham came short and looked to receive the ball to feet, or was able to take up effective positions in space to reclaim possession.

Bellingham will add more height to Sunderland’s midfield, while his energy and ability to cover ground quickly should be useful assets for the Black Cats.

The midfielder was able to press from the front against Gateshead alongside Alex Pritchard, who started the game in a false No 9 position due to the squad’s lack of striker options.

They also combined well for Sunderland’s first goal, which came when the side were 2-0 down, when Bellingham produced a neat backheal to release Pritchard on the right, whose low cross was subsequently converted by Neil.

Mowbray also spoke about Bellingham having high standards for himself after the game, saying the midfielder felt he could have done better.

While Bellingham was willing to take the ball in tight spaces and was effective driving forward in possession, there were times when he drifted in and out of the match.

The midfielder also had two efforts at goal in the second half, forcing a low save from Gateshead goalkeeper Archie Mair, before skewing an effort off target later in the contest.

Still, at such a raw age, Bellingham appears to have the attributes which can really benefit this young Sunderland side.