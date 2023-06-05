Carl Winchester says it was a privilege to play for Sunderland while describing his time at the club as an unbelievable experience.

The 30-year-old midfielder will officially leave Wearside when his contract expires this summer, after playing a key part in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last year.

Winchester, who joined Sunderland from Forest Green in January 2021, was loaned out to Shrewsbury for the 2022/23 season to gain more first-team football but says he will always remember his time at the Stadium of Light.

"When the interest came, I couldn’t believe it,” Winchester told Sunderland’s SAFC Unfiltered podcast when discussing his move from Forest Green. “Sunderland wanting a player from a lower league, when usually you would think they would be trying to get players from the Championship or the Premier League.

"It was just a privilege to come and as soon as I knew there was interest, I was just saying ‘get it done, get it done straightaway’ because I was so excited.

"Don’t get me wrong, it was a big challenge for me because I’d never really played for a club of that size and with that kind of fanbase, so it was new to me but it was an exciting challenge and I knew it was one that I wanted to pursue in my career. I loved my time at Sunderland - it was unbelievable,"

"I came in as a centre-mid and ended up playing right-back but when you are playing for a club like Sunderland, whether you are asked to play at centre-back, right-back, left-back, wherever it might be, I feel it should be a privilege just to go out there.

“How many kids from Sunderland - or anywhere - wish they could play for a team like that?

"It would give you goosebumps and you’d think ‘OK, let’s go, I’m ready for this’. It would get you geed up for it and ready to go and attack.