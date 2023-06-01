Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says departing midfielder Carl Winchester deserves a big thank you for his time at the club.

Winchester, who joined the Black Cats from Forest Green in January 2021, will leave Wearside following the end of his contract this summer.

After playing a key part in Sunderland’s promotion from League One, the 30-year-old was loaned out to Shrewsbury for the 2022/23 season to play regular first-team football.

Still, Winchester was recognised as an popular figure in Sunderland’s dressing room and a player who helped raise standards during his time at the club.

“That’s the difficult part of my type of job,” Speakman told Sunderland’s website when discussing Winchester’s departure.

“We get to sign players, talk about the positive part of the season but also there are some more difficult conversations.

“Carl is an absolutely top guy and I think over the last two and a half years since I’ve been at the football club we’ve relied on certain individuals coming into the football club and really embracing what it’s about and driving it forward, and Carl is one of them.

“I’ve had some really good conversations with him over the last month around what his future looks like, not just that but also I think sometimes missing out a big thank you to him. He’s really embraced Sunderland on and off the pitch.

“I think when you consider the fact that he came as a centre midfield player by trade but executed the right-back position really for a full season to a really, really high level that obviously got us to the Championship.