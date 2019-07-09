Sunderland's new away kit leaked as Max Power and Bali Mumba pictured with fans
Sunderland’s new away kit for the 2019-20 campaign has been leaked.
By Richard Mennear
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 08:57
Pictures have appeared online of midfielders Bali Mumba and Max Power wearing the strip alongside a group of fans at Roker.
Sunderland had teased on Twitter on Monday that the new kit was imminent, including a glimpse of the badge on the new navy away strip.
The pictures were shared on the Sunderland News and Banter Page Facebook page.
Sunderland play their first pre-season game on Thursday away at South Shields.