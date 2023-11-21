Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland will return to Championship action when they travel to Plymouth this weekend - with head coach Tony Mowbray weighing up his options.

Several Black Cats players have been away on international duty over the last week, while the side will be looking to pick up where they left off after taking seven points from their last three league games. Here are the main selection dilemmas ahead of the game at Home Park:

Is Adil Aouchiche ready to start?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he’s looked bright in a few cameo appearances off the bench, Adil Aouchiche is still yet to start a game for Sunderland since his summer move from French club Lorient.

Mowbray had planned to name the 21-year-old in his starting XI against Leicester or Norwich, which would have given Jobe Bellingham a breather, yet Aouchiche picked up a groin injury and was unavailable for the aforementioned matches. The Frenchman returned to action when he came off the bench and scored during Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Birmingham last time out, while he looks set to receive more game time in the coming months.

Aouchiche has appeared at his best operating in the No 10 position, demonstrating his technical ability in possession. While he was only on the pitch for 24 minutes against Birmingham, the 21-year-old completed four key passes which led to chances (according to Whoscored.com), while his late run into the box to convert Jack Clarke’s cross showed he can provide an extra goal threat.

Will Jobe Bellingham be rested?

Bellingham, who is still only 18, has started every league game for Sunderland this season, while Mowbray has admitted the teenager’s extensive game time has been a concern. The midfielder did withdraw from England’s under-19s squad last week and will have to be managed carefully as Sunderland face 10 games in 38 days when the season resumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with Aouchiche, Mowbray could also call upon Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack to play in the No 10 position if he decides to take Bellingham out of the side. The teenager has already played 1,228 minutes of Championship football this season, which is more than double his game time for Birmingham in the whole of the last campaign (598 minutes).

Is Dan Ballard ready to play?

Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien both missed Sunderland’s win over Birmingham after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season. Despite the result, Mowbray will want to recall his first-choice centre-backs, in place of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis, yet there will be some concerns over Ballard’s availability.

After playing 90 minutes for Northern Ireland against Finland last week, Ballard missed Monday’s match against Denmark with a hamstring issue. The extent of the setback is unclear, yet Sunderland will have to assess the defender’s condition ahead of a busy schedule.

Who will lead the line?

While Sunderland have netted 27 league goals this season (only Leicester, Ipswich and Norwich have more), their recognised strikers are still yet to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nazariy Rusyn has started the side’s last three matches and shown signs he can lead the line effectively for the Black Cats. It seems likely the 25-year-old will keep his place in the starting XI against Plymouth after he wasn’t named in Ukraine’s senior squad over the international break.

Eliezer Mayenda also looked bright when he came off the bench in the second half against Birmingham. It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact the 18-year-old can make after recovering from a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined since the summer. Mason Burstow and Hemir will also have a part to play over the coming months as Mowbray looks to share the workload between his forward players.

How will Sunderland manage Plymouth’s attacking threats?

While Plymouth are the home team, Steven Schumacher’s side have averaged under 50 per cent possession at Home Park this season, while still posing a significant threat going forward.

The Pilgrims have scored 27 league goals since their promotion from League One, the same amount as teams like Sunderland, Leeds and Southampton who occupy places in the Championship’s top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schumacher’s side drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough in their last home fixture and emphatically beat Norwich 6-2 in September, despite recording just 31 per cent possession at Home Park. Sunderland will therefore need to be aware of Plymouth’s attacking qualities when the visitors are in possession.

When will injured players be ready to return?

Sunderland still have multiple first-team players unavailable due to injury setbacks, while Dennis Cirkin picked up another hamstring issue in the warm-up against Birmingham last time out. Mowbray suggested after the match the full-back was taken out of the team as a precaution after feeling some discomfort before the match.

With Niall Huggins and Trai Hume performing well in the full-back positions, there won’t be as much pressure to risk Cirkin, who has now missed eight games due to injuries this season. Sunderland will also be monitoring Hume’s game time as the 21-year-old played two more matches for Northern Ireland during the international break, after starting all 16 Championship games this season.