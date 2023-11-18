1 . DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin was set to make a return to the starting XI against Birmingham City but was withdrawn after feeling some discomfort in the warm up. "He trained yesterday and said that he felt it after training," Tony Mowbray said afterwards. "When he woke up this morning it felt fine, good - so we decided to push on. "He then went and did the warm up and said he could feel it again, so we didn't want to risk it again. He'll go and have a scan tomorrow and we'll see what it is." Sunderland's hope is that their caution will have prevent Cirkin aggravating the issue and that the international break will allow him to rebuild his fitness. Is obviously a major doubt for Plymouth, and the form of Hume and Huggins means a start would have been unlikely anyway. Mowbray would like him as a bench option if possible, though. Potential return date: Plymouth Argyle (A) November 25th Photo: Frank Reid