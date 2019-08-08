Sunderland withdraw from Premier League midfielder chase as Jack Ross eyes key position
Sunderland will not be pursuing a move for Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola, according to reports.
The youngster was linked with a switch to the Stadium of Light earlier this week, with his chances at Villa Park looking scarce.
12 new players have arrived in the Midlands this summer as the Villans prepare for life back in the Premier League – leaving Tshibola looking for a move away.
And Sunderland were claimed to be one of the clubs interested in a move for the 24-year-old, after he impressed on loan at Kilmarnock last season.
However, the Daily Mail now claim that a move to the Black Cats is now ‘off the cards’ for the midfielder – who has been attracting a host of interest this summer.
League One rivals Doncaster Rovers are also believed to be keen on Tshibola, with Villa believed to be willing to allow the midfielder to leave on a free transfer.
Sunderland are already well-stocked in the centre of midfield, despite the departure of club captain George Honeyman to Hull City last week.
And it is understood that Jack Ross isn’t making a move for another midfielder a priority – and is instead focusing on securing a deal for a left-back.
Denver Hume remains the only recognised left-sided defender in the senior squad, and Ross is set to up his efforts to bring in reinforcements.